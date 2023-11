DEBATE WATCH PARTY FOR DESANTIS TO BE HELD IN SIOUX CITY

A WATCH PARTY FOR THE THIRD REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY DEBATE WEDNESDAY EVENING WILL BE HELD IN SIOUX CITY BY THE RON DESANTIS CAMPAIGN.

IT WILL BEGIN AT 6:45 P.M. AT THE WHEELHOUSE BAR & GRILL LOCATED AT 4405 SOUTHERN HILLS DRIVE.

NEVER BACK DOWN WILL BE HOSTING DEBATE WATCH PARTIES ACROSS IOWA, NEW HAMPSHIRE, NEVADA, AND SOUTH CAROLINA.