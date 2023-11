CONE PARK FEES TO INCREASE

FEES ARE INCREASING AT CONE PARK AND OTHER CITY RECREATIONAL FACILITIES.

CITY PARKS DIRECTOR MATT SALVATORE SAYS A PLAN WAS APPROVED DURING AN OCTOBER 18TH MEETING OF THE PARKS BOARD WITH COUNCIL MEMBERS ON A POSSIBLE RATE HIKE:

FEES4 OC……..TO $15 DOLLARS. :16

THE PROPOSED FEE STRUCTURE WAS FIRST UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY THE PARKS AND RECREATION ADVISORY BOARD AT THEIR SEPTEMBER 27TH MEETING.

COUNCILMAN ALEX WATTERS SAYS SIOUX CITY’S PRICES ARE STILL BELOW OTHER NEARBY CITIES AFTER THE INCREASE:

FEES5 OC…….PALATABLE. :12

THE FEES WILL BE $15 FOR SNOW TUBING AND ICE SKATING AT CONE PARK FOR THE NEXT TWO YEARS.

THE COUNCIL VOTED 5-0 TO APPROVE THE INCREASE.

A VARIETY OF FEE CHANGES WILL TAKE PLACE AT MOST OTHER CITY RECREATIONAL FACILITIES AND PROGRAMS.