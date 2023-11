CITY COUNCIL OFFICIALLY OPPOSES CARBON PIPELINES

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY HAS PASSED A RESOLUTION OPPOSING CARBON PIPELINES IN OR NEAR THE CITY LIMITS.

COUNCILMAN ALEX WATTERS HAD PREVIOUSLY ASKED FOR A DELAY IN VOTING ON THE RESOLUTION, SO MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC COULD WEIGH IN ON THE PROPOSAL.

NOBODY SPOKE AGAINST THE RESOLUTION MONDAY, AND WATTERS SAYS HE HAS HIS OWN CONCERNS ABOUT A CARBON CAPTURE PIPELINE:

TWO CO2 PIPELINES WERE PROPOSED TO BE CONSTRUCTED CROSSING THE MISSOURI RIVER SOUTH OF SIOUX CITY:

SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS WOULD TURN NORTH ON THE EAST SIDE OF SIOUX CITY CONTINUING INTO PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

A PROPOSED PIPELINE FROM NAVIGATOR HEARTLAND GREENWAY WOULD HAVE GONE NORTHEAST TOWARDS LAWTON, BUT NAVIGATOR ABANDONED THEIR PROJECT.

THE COUNCIL VOTED 4-0 FOR THE RESOLUTION WITH DAN MOORE ABSTAINING.