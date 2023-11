D-C-I TO INVESTIGATE INMATE DEATH IN WOODBURY COUNTY

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS REQUESTED ASSISTANCE FROM THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION REGARDING THE DEATH OF A FEMALE INMATE SUNDAY MORNING IN THE COUNTY JAIL.

THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS JAIL STAFF OBSERVED THE WOMAN HAVING A MEDICAL ISSUE.

SHE WAS THEN TAKEN BY AMBULANCE TO UNITY POINT HOSPITAL IN SIOUX CITY WHERE SHE WAS LATER PRONOUNCED DEAD.

THE WOMAN HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED AS 27-YEAR-OLD ASIANA PRIMEAUX OF MARTY, SOUTH DAKOTA.

PRIMEAUX WAS ARRESTED BY SIOUX CITY POLICE AT APPROXIMATELY 1:30 AM SUNDAY ON DRUG CHARGES.

AN AUTOPSY HAS BEEN SCHEDULED FOR LATER THIS WEEK BY THE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER IN ANKENY.

IT IS STANDARD PROCEDURE FOR THE D-C-I TO INVESTIGATE THE DEATH OF AN INMATE AND NO FURTHER DETAILS ARE BEING RELEASED AT THIS TIME.