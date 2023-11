REYNOLDS TO JOIN DESANTIS AT DES MOINES RALLY MONDAY

FLORIDA GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS WILL BE JOINED BY IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS AT A RALLY IN DES MOINES MONDAY.

REPUBLICAN INSIDERS EXPECT THAT REYNOLDS WILL ENDORSE DESANTIS FOR THE REPUBLICAN NOMINATION FOR PRESIDENT AT THAT RALLY.

DESANTIS TOLD KSCJ NEWS DIRECTOR WOODY GOTTBURG ON FRIDAY YOU HAVE TO EARN THE NOMINATION:

DESANTIS SAYS TRUMP HAS A LOT OF DISTRACTIONS IN HIS CAMPAIGN AND IS A “DIFFERENT CANDIDATE” THAN BACK WHEN HE WAS FIRST RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT:

DONALD TRUMP AND HIS CAMPAIGN STAFF APPARENTLY ALSO BELIEVE REYNOLDS WILL ENDORSE DESANTIS.

THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN ISSUED A STATEMENT SUNDAY SAYING QUOTE:

“KIM REYNOLDS APPARENTLY HAS BEGUN HER RETIREMENT TOUR EARLY AS SHE CLEARLY DOES NOT HAVE ANY AMBITION FOR HIGHER OFFICE.”

TRUMP’S STATEMENT WENT ON TO SAY THAT EARLIER THIS YEAR, SHE PROMISED HER CONSTITUENTS THAT SHE WOULD REMAIN NEUTRAL IN THE RACE, YET SHE HAS COMPLETELY GONE BACK ON THAT PROMISE.

TRUMP, WHO HAS A WIDE LEAD IN THE POLLS OVER THE REST OF THE G-O-P FIELD, SAYS HER ENDORSEMENT WILL NOT MAKE ANY DIFFERENCE IN THIS RACE.

