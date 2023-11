TWO WESTERN IA WATER PROJECTS RECEIVE FEDERAL FUNDING

TWO WESTERN IOWA RURAL WATER PROJECTS HAVE RECEIVED FEDERAL FUNDING THROUGH THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE.

USDA RURAL DEVELOPMENT STATE DIRECTOR THERESA GREENFIELD SAYS THE FUNDING IS FROM THE WATER AND WASTE DISPOSAL LOAN AND GRANT PROGRAM,

THE CITY OF UTE IN MONONA COUNTY RECEIVED A $809,000 LOAN AND A $900,000 GRANT TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCING FOR WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS.

THE PROJECT INCLUDES CONSTRUCTING A NEW WATER TOWER AND REPLACING AN OLD UNDERSIZED WATER MAIN.

THE OLD WATER STORAGE TANK WAS BUILT IN 1908.

THE CITY OF DELOIT IN CRAWFORD COUNTY RECEIVED A $580,000 LOAN TO HELP REPAIR ITS WASTEWATER COLLECTION SYSTEM.