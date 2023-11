NEW ADDITION TO SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK DEDICATED

A RIBBON CUTTING WAS HELD AT SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY FRIDAY TO DEDICATE THE COMPLETION OF A $750,000 PAVING PROJECT LEADING INTO AND AROUND THE VETERANS MEMORIAL AREA.

PARK BOARD MEMBER MARTY HOGAN SAYS THE PROJECT ALSO ADDED SOME MUCH NEEDED PARKING SPACES:

HOGAN SAYS A NEW DRIVEWAY LEADING UP TO THE INTERPRETIVE CENTER IS PROVIDING BETTER ACCESS TO THE MEMORIALS IN THE PARK:

SOMETHING MISSING AT THE DEDICATION WAS THE LARGE AMERICAN FLAG THAT NORMALLY FLIES HIGH ABOVE THE VIETNAM WAR MEMORIAL AT FREEDOM PARK.

HOGAN SAYS THE FLAG WILL BE DOWN FOR A FEW MORE DAYS:

THERE WILL BE ANOTHER MAJOR OPENING AT THE PARK NEXT WEEK ON NOVEMBER 10TH.

HOGAN SAYS THE INTERPRETIVE CENTER’S EXHIBITS ARE ALMOST COMPLETELY INSTALLED:

HOGAN SAYS THEY WILL ALSO NOW BE ABLE TO ACCOMMODATE SCHOOL BUSES AND TOURIST BUSES AS THEY COME TO CHECK OUT THE EXHIBITS AND THE OTHER FEATURES OF SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK.