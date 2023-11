NEBRASKA ROBBERY SUSPECT ARRESTED IN SIOUX CITY

AN OMAHA, NEBRASKA MAN IS IN CUSTODY IN SIOUX CITY AFTER ALLEGEDLY SPEEDING THROUGH THE METRO AREA THURSDAY EVENING IN AN EFFORT TO EVADE AUTHORITIES IN NEBRASKA AND IOWA.

32-YEAR-OLD KYLE BIGBEAR IS CHARGED WITH ELUDING AT 25 OR MORE MILES OVER THE SPEED LIMIT.

SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE NOTIFIED AROUND 5:40 P.M.THAT A BUICK ENCLAVE FROM NEBRASKA WAS ENTERING SIOUX CITY WHILE ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE OFFICERS FROM THE STATE OF NEBRASKA,

CITY POLICE SPOTTED THE VEHICLE NEAR 17TH AND SUMMIT STREET AND GAVE CHASE.

POLICE SAY BIGBEAR REFUSED TO PULL OVER AND DROVE THROUGH SEVERAL STOP SIGNS AT OVER 70 MILES AN HOUR FROM 18TH AND GRANDVIEW UP THROUGH 24TH AND DOUGLAS AND ALSO INTERSECTIONS OF 26TH WITH NEBRASKA, AND JACKSON STREETS.

POLICE SAY HIS SPEED WAS SO GREAT THAT HIS CAR BOTTOMED OUT AND SENT SPARKS FLYING.

BIGBEAR CONTINUED TO 22ND AND CLARK WHERE HE LEFT HIS CAR.

HE WAS LOCATED ON FOOT IN THE 2600 BLOCK OF MORGAN STREET AND TAKEN INTO CUSTODY.

POLICE SAY BIGBEAR HAD REMOVED ARTICLES OF CLOTHING TO CHANGE HIS LOOK IN AN ATTEMPT TO EVADE CAPTURE.

HE’S ALSO FACING NUMEROUS TRAFFIC COUNTS AND IS FACING TWO OUTSTANDING WARRANTS IN NEBRASKA FOR ARMED ROBBERY.

BIGBEAR IS BEING HELD ON $31,200 BOND.