Big Ten Announces 2024 Football Complete Schedule

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa’s complete 2024 football schedule has been announced, featuring four Big Ten Conference home dates following three home nonconference contests to start the season. The entire conference schedule was released Thursday by the conference office.

The Hawkeyes’ 2024 schedule opens with home games in Kinnick Stadium against Illinois State (Aug. 31), Iowa State (Sept. 7) and Troy (Sept. 14).

The Big Ten portion of the schedule begins the following week on Sept. 21, in Minneapolis against Minnesota. The Hawkeyes will then have the first of two byes the weekend of Sept. 28.

Iowa resumes play Oct. 5, with its second straight road game to start league play at Ohio State in Columbus. It will mark the first time since the 1971 season that the Hawkeyes open Big Ten competition with consecutive road contests.

The Hawkeyes’ conference home opener comes against Washington on Oct. 12. The month of October concludes with games at Michigan State (Oct. 19) and hosting Northwestern (Oct. 26).

The month of November opens with the Hawkeyes entertaining Wisconsin (Oct. 2) before traveling to Los Angeles to face UCLA (Nov. 9). Iowa will have its second bye the weekend of Nov. 16, before rounding out the regular season at Maryland (Nov. 23) and hosting the annual Black Friday contest versus Nebraska (Nov. 29). Iowa will travel 5,388 miles during the month of November with trips to each coast in a three-week span.

The Big Ten Championship game is slated for Dec. 7 in Indianapolis.

Start times and network television designation for all contests will be announced at a later date.

Following is Iowa’s 2024 schedule:

Aug. 31 Illinois State

Sept. 7 Iowa State (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series)

Sept. 14 Troy

Sept. 21 at Minnesota*

Sept. 28 Bye

Oct. 5 at Ohio State*

Oct. 12 Washington*

Oct. 19 at Michigan State*

Oct. 26 Northwestern*

Nov. 2 Wisconsin*

Nov. 9 at UCLA*

Nov. 16 Bye

Nov. 23 at Maryland*

Nov. 29 Nebraska*

* — Big Ten Conference Game