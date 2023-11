TIME RUNNING OUT FOR ABSENTEE VOTING IN UPCOMING ELECTION

ELECTION DAY IS NEXT TUESDAY FOR LOCAL CITY COUNCIL AND SCHOOL ELECTIONS.

WOODBURY COUNTY ELECTIONS COMMISSIONER PAT GILL SAYS THAT MEANS TIME IS RUNNING OUT FOR YOU TO CAST AN ABSENTEE BALLOT IF YOU CAN’T MAKE IT TO THE POLLS NEXT WEEK:

VOTE5 OC…… TO COUNT THEM. :18

GILL SAYS ABSENTEE NUMBERS ARE DOWN AND HE SAYS CHANGES IN STATE LAW HAVE CONTRIBUTED TO THE DECLINE IN EARLY VOTING NUMBERS:

VOTE6 OC………GET THAT DONE. :23

THERE ARE SEVERAL SCHOOL BOND OR OTHER EDUCATION RELATED FUNDING ISSUES ON IOWA BALLOTS THIS ELECTION.

GILL SAYS THAT IS FROM ANOTHER CHANGE IN ELECTION LAW:

VOTE7 OC………..ON THEIR BALLOT. :27

GILL IS HOPING SIOUX CITY WILL HAVE AT LEAST A 20 PER CENT VOTER TURNOUT FOR THE CITY COUNCIL AND SCHOOL BOARD ELECTIONS.

ON TUESDAY, EVERYONE WILL VOTE AT THEIR REGULAR PRECINCT WITH POLLS OPEN FROM 7 A.M. UNTIL 8 P.M.

File photo