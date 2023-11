THREE HURT IN LYON COUNTY ACCIDENT

THREE JUVENILE FEMALES WERE INJURED IN A ONE VEHICLE ROLLOVER WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON IN LYON COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE DRIVER WAS WESTBOUND ON 160TH ST AROUND 3:40 P.M. WHEN SHE LOST CONTROL OF HER CAR WHEN THE ROAD SURFACE TRANSITIONED FROM PAVEMENT TO GRAVEL AT GOLDFINCH AVENUE.

THE CAR WENT INTO THE SOUTH DITCH, ROLLED MULTIPLE TIMES RESTING ON ITS ROOF, AND CAUGHT FIRE.

ONE GIRL WAS TAKEN TO A SIOUX FALLS HOSPITAL BY AMBULANCE, AND ANOTHER TO A ROCK RAPIDS MEDICAL FACILITY.

THE THIRD GIRL SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES BUT WAS NOT HOSPITALIZED.