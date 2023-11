PARKER CASE EXPECTED TO GO TO JURY ON FRIDAY

TESTIMONY WILL LIKELY WRAP UP FRIDAY IN THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER TRIAL OF NATHANIEL PARKER OF SIOUX CITY IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

COURT OFFICIALS SAY MORE EVIDENCE WILL BE PRESENTED FRIDAY MORNING TO THE JURY, AND THEN ATTORNEYS ARE EXPECTED TO MAKE THEIR CLOSING ARGUEMENTS.

THE JURY IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN DELIBERATIONS BY SOMETIME FRIDAY AFTERNOON IN THE CASE INVOLVING THE 31-YEAR-OLD PARKER, WHO IS CHARGED IN THE FEBRUARY STABBING DEATH OF 48-YEAR-OLD WILLIAM HARLAN.

HARLAN DIED FROM MULTIPLE STAB WOUNDS AFTER BEING FOUND INJURED AT 414 11TH STREET.

PARKER IS ALSO CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF METH.