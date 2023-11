SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY HEALTH RECEIVES $5 MILLION GIFT

AN ANONYMOUS CALL FROM A NATIONAL FOUNDATION LED TO A $5-MILLION DOLLAR GRANT FOR THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER OF SIOUX CITY.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER MARI KAPTAIN-DAHLEN OF THE NON-PROFIT HEALTH CENTER SAYS SHE RECEIVED THE INITIAL CALL IN MID-SEPTEMBER FROM A WOMAN WHO WOULD ONLY TALK TO HER:

5MIL1 OC……MANY PEOPLE DON’T. :21

THE WOMAN REPRESENTED THE “YIELD GIVING” FOUNDATION OF MACKENZIE SCOTT, THE FORMER WIFE OF JEFF BAZOS WHO FOUNDED AMAZON.

SCOTT HAS SAID SHE WILL GIVE AWAY HALF OF HER WEALTH TO NON-PROFITS AROUND THE WORLD, WEALTH WHICH AT THE TIME WAS AROUND 26 BILLION DOLLARS.

5MIL2 OC……….. 5 MILLION DOLLARS. (SFX OUT) :34

SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY HEALTH HAS ALREADY RECEIVED THE MONEY FROM YIELD GIVING.

KAPTAIN-DAHLEN SAYS THIS WOULDN’T HAVE HAPPENED WITHOUT THE GREAT EFFORT AND WORK PERFORMED BY THE HEALTH CENTER’S STAFF AND BOARD MEMBERS:

5MIL3 OC……TO THIS MOMENT. :17

BOARD CHAIR ANDREA BUCKLEY SAYS NOW THEY WILL FORMULATE A PLAN OF WHAT TO DO WITH THE GIFT:

5MIL4 OC………USE THIS GIFT. :13

THAT TASK FORCE WILL BE FORMED IN THE NEAR FUTURE.

SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER SERVES 35,000 PATIENTS EACH YEAR AND HAS THREE LOCATIONS AND A WORKFORCE OF OVER 350 EMPLOYEES.