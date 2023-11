SIOUX CITY HAS CHEAPEST GAS PRICES IN IOWA RIGHT NOW

WHILE THERE’S STILL MUCH VOLATILITY IN THE MARKET DUE TO VIOLENCE IN THE MIDDLE EAST, GASOLINE PRICES ARE FALLING IN IOWA AS WE REACH NOVEMBER.

BRIAN ORTNER, SPOKESMAN FOR TRIPLE-A-IOWA, SAYS THE COSTS MOTORISTS ARE PAYING ARE CONTINUING A SLOW DECLINE.

GAS1 OC….GOING DOWN :14

SIOUX CITY HAS THE LOWEST GAS PRICES IN IOWA RIGHT NOW, WITH SOME STATIONS AS LOW AS $2.97 A GALLON ON TUESDAY.

A HOST OF FACTORS GO INTO GASOLINE PRICES, INCLUDING THE WEATHER, DISASTERS AND WORLD EVENTS.

GAS2 OC….PER BARRELL (2X) :18

NOW THAT SUMMER IS SOLIDLY IN THE REARVIEW MIRROR, ORTNER SAY PUMP PRICES SHOULD KEEP DROPPING.

GAS3 OC….CONTINUE :13

TRIPLE-A SAYS THE CHEAPEST GAS ELSEWHERE IN THE STATE IS IN DES MOINES AT THREE-12 A GALLON, WHILE THE MOST EXPENSIVE GAS IS IN DUBUQUE AT THREE-41.