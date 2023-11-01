FUTURE CYCLONE BIG 12 OPPONENTS ANNOUNCED

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State’s Big 12 Conference football opponents for the next four seasons (2024-27) were announced Wednesday by the conference. Dates for the games will be announced at a later date.

2024

In 2024, Iowa State hosts longtime Big 12 foes Baylor, Kansas State and Texas Tech along with Cincinnati and UCF coming to Jack Trice Stadium for the first time. On the road, the Cyclones will face trips to Houston, Kansas, Utah and West Virginia.

Schedule Notes

*The games against Houston and UCF will be the first meeting in series history.

*Iowa State is 4-1 all-time against Utah with the last meeting coming in 2010. The Cyclones are 2-0 playing at Utah.

*Cincinnati will visit Ames for the first time.

2025

The 2025 Cyclone squad will host BYU, Kansas, Arizona and Arizona State in Ames. Road games will be against Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and TCU.

Schedule Notes

*Iowa State faces Arizona State for the first time.

*The Cyclones will meet Arizona for the seventh time (1-4-1) but first since 1968.

*ISU revives the series against Colorado with the first meeting since 2010. It will be the 66th meeting all-time (15-49-1).

*BYU returns to Ames for the first time since 1974 and the third time overall.

2026

In 2026, five Big 12 home games await as ISU hosts Cincinnati, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Utah and West Virginia. The Cyclones will go on the road to face Arizona, Baylor, BYU and UCF.

Schedule Notes

*The Cyclones will play at UCF for the first time.

*ISU’s game at Arizona will be the first since 1966 and the sixth overall.

2027

Iowa State hosts Colorado, Houston, TCU and UCF in 2027. The road games for that season feature tilts at Arizona State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and West Virginia.

Schedule Notes

*Iowa State hosts Colorado in Ames for the first time since 2009.

*ISU hosts Houston and plays at Arizona State for the first time.

ISU Big 12 Future Opponents

2024

H: Baylor, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Cincinnati, UCF

A: Houston, Kansas, Utah, West Virginia

2025

H: BYU, Kansas, Arizona, Arizona State

A: Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU

2026

H: Cincinnati, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Utah, West Virginia

A: Arizona, Baylor, BYU, UCF

2027

H: Colorado, Houston, TCU, UCF

A: Arizona State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, West Virginia