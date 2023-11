DIXON COUNTY SUSPECT DIES OF SELF-INFLICTED GUNSHOT WOUND

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAYS A WANTED SUBJECT DIED OF A SELF-INFLICTED GUNSHOT WOUND TUESDAY NIGHT AT HIS HOME IN DIXON COUNTY.

EVENTS BEGAN AROUND 11:30 TUESDAY MORNING WHEN THE STATE PATROL AND THE DIXON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WERE ATTEMPTING TO LOCATE 36-YEAR-OLD ANDREW CHASE ON MULTIPLE ARREST WARRANTS AT HIS HOME ON HIGHWAY 9, NEAR ALLEN, NEBRASKA.

TWO HOURS LATER, A TROOPER OBSERVED CHASE EXIT THE RESIDENCE AND WALK AROUND THE PROPERTY CARRYING A LONG GUN, AND HIDING IN VARIOUS LOCATIONS.

CHASE WAS LEGALLY PROHIBITED FROM POSSESSING A FIREARM AND THE STATE PATROL SWAT TEAM WAS BROUGHT IN TO HANDLE THE SITUATION.

THE PATROL SAYS CHASE WENT BACK INTO THE HOME AND REFUSED TO COME OUT.

SWAT TROOPERS MADE ENTRY INTO THE HOME AND AT 8:50 P.M. A PATROL K-9 LOCATED CHASE HIDING INSIDE A ROOM ON THE SECOND FLOOR.

TROOPERS HEARD A SINGLE GUNSHOT COME FROM INSIDE THE ROOM AND FOUND CHASE WITH A SELF-INFLICTED GUNSHOT WOUND.

CHASE WAS PRONOUNCED DECEASED AT THE SCENE.

NO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS DISCHARGED A WEAPON DURING THE INCIDENT AND NO OTHER INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

A GRAND JURY INVESTIGATION OF THE INCIDENT WILL BE HELD IN DIXON COUNTY.