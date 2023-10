TRICK OR TREAT FROM 6P-8P FOR HALLOWEEN

TUESDAY IS HALLOWEEN, AND THE TRICK OR TREAT HOURS IN THE METRO AREA ARE FROM 6PM UNTIL 8PM.

MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO BE WATCHING FOR KIDS CROSSING THE STREETS IN RESIDENTIAL NEIGHBORHOODS.

THOSE HEADING OUT ARE ASKED TO WEAR SOME SORT OF REFLECTIVE MATERIAL ON THEIR COSTUME, OR HAVE A FLASHLIGHT OR SOME TYPE OF LIGHT TO USE AS THE SUN GOES DOWN.

IF YOU CARRY A GLOW STICK, TAMMY NOBLE OF THE IOWA POISON CONTROL CENTER IN SIOUX CITY SAYS THE DIRECTIONS ON GLOW STICKS EMPHASIZE THEY ARE NOT TO BE CUT OR PUNCTURED:

THE CHEMICALS IN GLOW STICKS CAN BE A PROBLEM IF THEY SPLASH A KID’S FACE.

ON ANOTHER HALLOWEEN TOPIC, NOBLE SAY TO BE SELECTIVE IF YOU’RE BUYING MAKE-UP OR FACE PAINTS.

SOME NEWER COSTUMES LIGHT UP AND WILL COME WITH A SMALL BATTERY PACK TO POWER THOSE LIGHTS, WHICH NOBLE SAYS MAY ALSO PRESENT A HAZARD.

THOSE BATTERIES COULD CAUSE INTERNAL BURNS IF SWALLOWED.

NOBLE ALSO RECOMMENDS KIDS WAIT UNTIL THEY GET HOME TO OPEN THEIR TREATS SO PARENTS CAN INSPECT THE GOODIES FOR ANY SIGNS OF TAMPERING.

THE POISON CONTROL CENTER HOTLINE IS AVAILABLE AROUND-THE-CLOCK AT 800-222-1222.