STEMM MINISTRY FOR TANZANIA CONTINUES TO GROW AFTER 26 YEARS

DR. STEVE MEYER HAS DEDICATED MUCH OF HIS LIFE THE PAST 25 PLUS YEARS TO HELP CHILDREN IN THE AFRICAN NATION OF TANZANIA, THROUGH THE SIOUXLAND TANZANIA EDUCATIONAL MEDICAL MINISTRY KNOWN AS STEMM.

MEYER SAYS THE ANNUAL STEMM “NIGHT OF HOPE” IS COMING UP ON NOVEMBER 16TH TO HELP RAISE FUNDS TO CONTINUE THE HUMANITARIAN EFFORT:

MEYER SAYS THOSE EFFORTS HELP THOUSANDS OF CHILDREN IN OBTAINING BETTER HEALTH AND A HIGHER EDUCATION:

STEMM ALSO CONTINUES TO BRING MEDICAL OUTREACH TO MAASAI VILLAGERS.

IN JUNE, DR. MEYER AND A GROUP OF LOCAL VOLUNTEERS PROVIDED MEDICAL CARE TO 1200 PEOPLE IN JUST TWO DAYS.

MEYER SAYS STEMM HAS EXPANDED SO MUCH, HE IS STEPPING BACK FROM SOME OF THE DUTIES:

DR. MEYER WILL REVEAL THE CHANGES AT THE HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS & SUITES IN DAKOTA DUNES THE EVENING OF NOVEMBER 16TH.

THERE WILL BE BOTH A SILENT AND THEN A LIVE AUCTION WITH A PROGRAM TO FOLLOW.

TICKETS FOR THE FUNDRAISER ARE AVAILABLE ONLINE AY STEMM.ORG

Photo courtesy STEMM