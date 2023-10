MRHD GRANT HELPS FUND ST. LUKE’S REMODEL OF EMERGENCY DEPT.

A $200,000 GRANT FROM MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT WILL HELP UNITYPOINT/ ST. LUKE’S TO COMPLETE THE RENOVATION OF THEIR EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT.

KARI WINKLEPLECK, PRESIDENT OF THE ST. LUKE’S FOUNDATION, SAYS SOME OF THE KEY UPDATES TO THE EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT INCLUDE AN EXPANDED WAITING ROOM, FAST-TRACK TRIAGE BAYS, AND RE-MODELED ROOMS.

SHE SAYS THE WAITING ROOM WILL BE RELOCATED AND EXPANDED TO CREATE A MORE COMFORTABLE SPACE FOR PATIENTS AND THEIR FAMILIES.

SEVEN INFUSION ROOMS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO MODERN ROOMS, ENSURING A PRIVATE ENVIRONMENT FOR PATIENTS.

THE PLANNING PHASE IS UNDERWAY WITH A GOAL OF HAVING THE REMODEL COMPLETED BY NEXT AUGUST.