MORE BIRD FLU IN BUENA VISTA COUNTY

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE SAYS A SECOND COMMERCIAL TURKEY FLOCK IN BUENA VISTA COUNTY HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR BIRD FLU.

THIS IS THE 4TH OVERALL POSITIVE CASE IN IOWA IN THE LAST MONTH AND THE THIRD IN NORTHWEST IOWA.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAD ALREADY SIGNED A DISASTER PROCLAMATION FOR BUENA VISTA COUNTY EFFECTIVE THROUGH NOVEMBER 19TH, GRANTING DISASTER AREA STATUS TO THAT COUNTY AFTER THE FIRST INFECTED FLOCK WAS DETECTED BACK ON OCTOBER 20TH.

COMMERCIAL AND BACKYARD FLOCK OWNERS SHOULD REPORT SICK BIRDS OR UNUSUAL DEATHS AMONG BIRDS TO STATE OR FEDERAL OFFICIALS.

IF PRODUCERS SUSPECT SIGNS OF H-P-A-I IN THEIR FLOCKS, THEY SHOULD CONTACT THEIR VETERINARIAN IMMEDIATELY.