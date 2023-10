JURY SELECTION BEGINS THIS MORNING IN THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER TRIAL OF NATHANIEL PARKER OF SIOUX CITY IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

THE 31-YEAR-OLD PARKER IS CHARGED IN THE STABBING DEATH IN LATE FEBRUARY OF 48-YEAR-OLD WILLIAM HARLAN.

HARLAN DIED FROM MULTIPLE STAB WOUNDS AFTER BEING FOUND INJURED AT 414 11TH STREET.

PARKER IS ALSO CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF METH.