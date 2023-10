FOOD BANK & HY-VEE TEAM UP FOR HOLIDAY FOOD BOX EFFORT

THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND AND LOCAL HY-VEE FOOD STORES ARE TEAMING UP TO INTRODUCE HOLIDAY HARVEST BOXES FOR RESIDENTS EXPERIENCING FOOD INSECURITY THIS HOLIDAY SEASON.

JACOB WANDERSCHEID, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND, SAYS THEY WANT TO ENSURE THAT EVERYONE IN OUR COMMUNITY CAN ENJOY A SPECIAL HOLIDAY MEAL, NO MATTER WHAT THEIR CURRENT FINANCIAL CIRCUMSTANCES ARE:

WANDERSCHEID SAYS THERE ARE SPECIFIC FOOD ITEMS THEY ARE LOOKING FOR TO PUT IN THE HOLIDAY BOXES:

HE SAYS THERE ARE A COUPLE OF WAYS TO HELP DONATE TO THE EFFORT:

WANDERSCHEID SAYS THEY START COLLECTING FOOD WEDNESDAY AT THE HY-VEES:

AGENCIES THROUGHOUT SIOUXLAND WILL THEN HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO DISTRIBUTE THE BOXES TO NEIGHBORS IN NEED.

THIS IS ALSO PART OF HY-VEE’S EFFORT TO DISTRIBUTE 100 MILLION MEALS TO PEOPLE IN NEED IN 2023.