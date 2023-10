WEAVER HOPES TO GET MORE WOMEN INVOLVED IN STATE POLITICS

THE CHAIR OF THE IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY’S WOMEN’S CAUCUS WAS IN SIOUX CITY THIS PAST WEEK.

MARY WEAVER WEARS A NECKLACE WITH A DECADES OLD POLITCAL BUTTON ON THE CHAIN THAT SAYS “VOTES FOR WOMEN”.

SHE SAYS ONE OF HER RESPONSIBILITIES IS TO MAKE SURE WOMEN IN IOWA GET OUT AND VOTE AND TAKE PART IN THE POLITCAL ACTIVITES AROUND THE STATE;

WEAVER1 OC……..GO FORWARD. :12

WEAVER SAYS THERE IS A LACK OF CANDIDATES WANTING TO SEEK POLITICAL OFFICE IN IOWA:

WEAVER2 OC…….SPEAK UP. :29

WEAVER IS ALSO DISAPPOINTED IN A LACK OF BI-PARTISANSHIP AND COMPROMISE AMONG THE TWO MAJOR PARTIES:

WEAVER3 OC………..IMPORTANT TO US. :23

WEAVER HAS HELD HER POSITION FOR THE LAST 15 MONTHS.

SHE SPOKE TO THE WOODBURY COUNTY CENTRAL COMMITTEE AND THE SIOUXLAND PROGRESSIVE WOMEN’S GROUP WHILE IN TOWN.