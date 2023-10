RICKETTS EXPRESSES BORDER SECURITY CONCERNS

LAST FRIDAY U.S. SENATOR PETE RICKETTS OF NEBRASKA ACCOMPANIED OTHER REPUBLICAN SENATORS ON A TOUR OF THE RIO GRANDE VALLEY TO EXAMINE THE CURRENT STATE OF THE U.S.-MEXICO BORDER.

RICKETTS SAYS RECORD NUMBERS OF IMMIGRANTS CONTINUE TO CROSS OUR SOUTHERN BORDER WITHOUT ANY RESTRICTIONS:

THE SENATORS PARTICIPATED IN BOTH NIGHT AND DAYTIME TOURS OF THE BORDER WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT ON LAND AND WATER.

RICKETTS EXPRESSED CONCERN ABOUT TERRORISTS COMING ACROSS THE SOUTHERN BORDER:

RICKETTS SAYS THE OPEN BORDER POLICY HAS ALSO RESULTED IN THE DEATHS OF MANY IMMIGRANTS WHO ARE PUTTING THEMSELVES IN DANGER:

THE SENATORS ALSO RECEIVED BRIEFINGS FROM LEADERS WITH THE U.S. BORDER PATROL’S RIO GRANDE VALLEY SECTOR AND THE U.S. CUSTOMS & BORDER PROTECTION’S OFFICE OF FIELD OPERATIONS ON EFFORTS TO SECURE THE U.S.-MEXICO BORDER.