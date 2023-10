RAMASWAMY COMPLETES NW IOWA CAMPAIGN SWING

REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE VIVEK RAMASWAMY BROUGHT HIS CAMPAIGN THROUGH NORTHWEST IOWA MONDAY WITH FOUR APPEARANCES.

DURING A MID-AFTERNOON STOP AT THE WELLS VISITOR CENTER AND ICE CREAM PARLOR IN LE MARS, THE 38-YEAR-OLD BUSINESS LEADER OUTLINED HIS AGENDA, WHICH INCLUDES DECLARING SEVERING SOME TIES WITH COMMUNIST CHINA:

RAMASWAMY ALSO VOICED HIS CONCERN ABOUT SUPER PACS:

HE ALSO APPEARED ON KSCJ’S OPEN LINE MONDAY, HELD A TOWN HALL AT SIOUX CITY’S STONEY CREEK INN, AND HAD EARLIER STOPS IN ROCK RAPIDS AND SIOUX CENTER.