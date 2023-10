OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING UPDATE

TWO PEOPLE WERE SHOT ON A RURAL FARM NEAR HORNICK IN AN INCIDENT THAT BEGAN SUNDAY EVENING AND ENDED EARLY MONDAY MORNING.

UPDATED 12:10 PM 10/30/23

WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT WERE CALLED TO 2595 OLD HIGHWAY 141 SUNDAY NIGHT AT 7:31 FOR A REPORTED SHOOTING.

SHERIFF CHAD SHEEHAN SAYS DEPUTIES RESPONDED AND LEARNED THERE WAS A SHOOTING VICTIM ON THE PROPERTY. THEY LOCATED THE SUSPECT AND BEGAN TO SPEAK TO HIM.

AROUND 2:45 MONDAY MORNING, THE SUSPECT FIRED MULTIPLE SHOTS AT TACTICAL TEAMS WHO WERE ATTEMPTING TO TAKE HIM INTO CUSTODY.

A PRESS CONFERENCE WILL BE HELD THIS AFTERNOON REGARDING THE INCIDENT THAT IS DESCRIBED AS A HOMICIDE AND OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING.