I-29 SOUTHBOUND LANES REOPEN NEAR ONAWA

INTERSTATE 29 SOUTHBOUND WAS CLOSED MUCH OF MONDAY AT EXIT 112, AROUND 21 MILES SOUTH OF SALIX BECAUSE OF A COLLISION BETWEEN TWO SEMIS.AROUND 8:30 MONDAY MORNING.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS ONE SEMI HAULING AN OVERSIZED LOAD WAS STOPPED IN THE RIGHT HAND SOUTHBOUND LANE NEAR ONAWA WHEN IT WAS STRUCK FROM BEHIND BY A SECOND SEMI.

THE COLLISON CAUSED DISABLING DAMAGE TO BOTH VEHICLES, CAUSING THE INTERSTATE SOUTHBOUND LANES TO BE CLOSED FOR SEVERAL HOURS.

THE DRIVER OF THE SECOND SEMI, 29-YEAR-OLD CALEB JATON OF SIOUX FALLS, WAS INJURED IN THE CRASH AND AIRLIFTED TO AN OMAHA HOSPITAL.

UPDATED 5:47 PM 10/30/23

