FATHER & SON DEAD IN SHOOTINGS NEAR HORNICK

WOODBURY COUNTY AUTHORITIES SAY A FATHER AND SON ARE DEAD FOLLOWING A SHOOTING AT A RURAL FARM NEAR HORNICK IN AN INCIDENT THAT BEGAN SUNDAY EVENING AND ENDED EARLY MONDAY MORNING.

SHERIFF CHAD SHEEHAN SAYS WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTIES RECEIVED A CALL SUNDAY EVENING AROUND 7:30 P.M:







THE SUSPECT, 44-YEAR-OLD WALTER SULSBERGER, WHO LIVED ON GRUNDY AVENUE, WAS AT HIS FATHER’S FARM SITTING IN A PICKUP TRUCK:





THREE ARMORED LAW ENFORCEMENT VEHICLES RESPONDED AND THE STATE PATROL ALSO PROVIDED AIR SUPPORT AT THE RURAL SCENE.

SHEEHAN SAYS CRISIS NEGOTIATORS WERE IN CONTACT WITH SULSBERGER UNTIL SHORTLY BEFORE 3 A.M:





MEDICAL PERSONNEL CAME IN, AND WALTER SULSBERGER WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

SHEEHAN SAYS THE BODY OF SULSBERGER’S FATHER, 72-YEAR-OLD TODD SULSBERGER, WAS FOUND A SHORT TIME LATER.

WALTER SULSBERGER IS THE SUSPECT IN HIS FATHER’S DEATH.

SHERIFF SHEEHAN CONFIRMED THAT JUST BEFORE THE REPORTED SHOOTING SUNDAY, DISPATCHERS RECEIVED A CALL THAT LIVESTOCK WERE RUNNING LOOSE AT THE SAME RESIDENCE AND THERE WAS ALSO A FIRE ON THE PROPERTY:





NO LAW ENFORCEMENT PERSONNEL OR OTHER FIRST RESPONDERAS WERE INJURED IN THE SHOOTINGS.

TWO OF THE ARMORED VEHICLES WERE STRUCK BY GUNFIRE.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION HAS BEEN CALLED IN TO INVESTIGATE THE SHOOTINGS.