Brian Ferentz Won’t Return to Hawkeyes Next Season

THE IOWA HAWKEYES ATHLETIC DEPARTMENT HAS ANNOUNCED THAT ASSISTANT COACH BRIAN FERENTZ WILL NOT BE COMING BACK FOLLOWING THE CONCLUSION OF THE HAWKEYES CURRENT FOOTBALL SEASON.

MATT WEITZEL, THE ASSOCIATE ATHLETIC DIRECTOR, SAYS AFTER CONVERSATIONS WITH HEAD COACH KIRK FERENTZ, BRIAN FERENTZ AND SCHOOL PRESIDENT WILSON,

HE INFORMED BRIAN THAT THE INTENTION IS FOR HIM TO BE WITH THEM THROUGH THE BOWL GAME, BUT THIS IS HIS LAST SEASON WITH THE PROGRAM.

WEITZEL SAYS MAKING THIS KNOWN TODAY IS IN THE BEST INTEREST OF THE PROGRAM AND ITS LOYAL FANS; IT PROVIDES CLARITY DURING THIS PIVOTAL TIME IN THE SCHEDULE.