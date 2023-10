INTERSTATE 29 SOUTHBOUND REMAINS CLOSED AT EXIT 112, AROUND 21 MILES SOUTH OF SALIX BECAUSE OF AN ACCIDENT EARLIER THIS MORNING.

A WITNESS TELLS KSCJ NEWS THE ACCIDENT NEAR ONAWA INVOLVED AT LEAST ONE SEMI THAT SUSTAINED MAJOR DAMAGE AND OTHER VEHICLES.

THE WITNESS SAYS A MEDICAL HELICOPTER WAS ON THE HIGHWAY RESPONDING TO THE CRASH BEWTEEN 9:30 AND 10 AM.