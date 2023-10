TRUMP TOUTS RECORD AT ORPHEUM G-O-P CAMPAIGN RALLY

FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SPOKE TO A CROWD OFF AROUND 2400 PEOPLE AT SIOUX CITY’S ORPHEUM THEATER SUNDAY AFTERNOON IN THE LATEST STOP ON HIS REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN.

TRUMP TALKED ABUT HOW HE WOULD MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN BUT USED A NEW VERSION OF A SLOGAN HE HAD WHEN HE REFERRED TO HIS FOCUS ON WINNING THE G-O-P NOMINATION AND THEN BEATING JOE BIDEN IN 2024:

TRUMPSC4 OC….WE’LL BUILD ONE. :14

THERE WAS PLENTY OF TALK ABOUT THE UPCOMING IOWA CAUCUSES.

TRUMP REMINDED THE CROWD THAT HE KEPT IOWA’S FIRST IN THE NATION STATUS INTACT, AT LEAST FOR REPUBLICANS.

HE SAYS HIS CAMPAIGN ADVISERS TOLD HIM IT’S DISRESPECTFUL TO SAY HE IS GOING TO WIN IOWA:

TRUMPSC5 OC………..AGAINST TRUMP. :21

THE IMPORTANCE OF THE JANUARY CAUCUS WAS BROUGHT UP BY THE SPEAKERS WHO WARMED UP THE CROWD BEFORE TRUMP SPOKE, INCLUDING STATE SENATOR BRAD ZAUN OF URBANDALE, WHO WAS THE FIRST ELECTED OFFICIAL IN THE COUNTRY TO ENDORSE TRUMP IN 2015:

TRUMPSC6 OC……OF YOUR TIME. :13

SOMEWHAT SURPRISINGLY, TRUMP DID NOT MAKE MENTION OF HIS FORMER VICE PRESIDENT, MIKE PENCE, WHO DROPPED OUT OF THE G-O-P RACE ON SATURDAY.

TRUMP DID PICK UP THE ENDORSEMENT OF ANOTHER FORMER REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE FROM THE PREVIOUS CAMPAIGN.

DR. BEN CARSON INTRODUCED TRUMP AND ALSO TALKED ABOUT THE THREAT FROM TERRORISTS COMING INTO THE COUNTRY FROM THE OPEN SOUTHERN BORDER:

TRUMP7 OC…………BACK IN PLACE. :17

BUT IT WAS DONALD TRUMP THAT THE CROWD WAS THERE TO LISTEN TO.

HE DREW SEVERAL STANDING OVATIONS AND APPLAUSE WHEN HE TALKED ABOUT THE CURRENT BIDEN ADMINISTRATION AND ITS POLICIES:

TRUMPSC9 OC…… WORLD WAR 3 (2X) :20

TRUMP ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT HE WAS ENDORSED BY 100 FAITH LEADERS FROM ACROSS IOWA AT THE EVENT.