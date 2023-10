RAMASWAMY TO CAMPAIGN IN NW IOWA MONDAY

REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE VIVEK RAMASWAMY IS MAKING A RETURN CAMPAIGN SWING THROUGH NORTHWEST IOWA MONDAY.

RAMASWAMY WILL ATTEND A LYON COUNTY BREAKFAST AT VANDE’S BAR AND GRILL, IN ROCK RAPIDS AT 9AM.

AFTER THAT, HE WILL HOLD A TOWN HALL MEETING AT THE PIZZA RANCH IN SIOUX CENTER AT NOON.

RAMASWAMY WILL THEN HEAD TO LE MARS FOR A MEET AND GREET AT THE BLUE BUNNY ICE CREAM PARLOR AT 3:00 PM.

HE WILL WRAP UP HIS NORTHWEST IOWA SWING WITH A TOWN HALL HERE IN SIOUX CITY AT THE STONEY CREEK HOTEL, ON 3RD STREET AT 6 P.M.

