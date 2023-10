IOWA RECORDS 1ST FLU DEATH OF SEASON

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES IS REPORTING THE STATE’S FIRST FLU DEATH OF THE SEASON.

THE INDIVIDUAL WAS AN OLDER ADULT, BETWEEN THE AGES OF 61 TO 80, FROM SOUTHERN IOWA.

IOWA’S MOST RECENT RESPIRATORY VIRUS SURVEILLANCE REPORT SHOWS THE VIRUS AT A LOW LEVEL OF ACTIVITY, AND HOSPITALS ARE CURRENTLY REPORTING LOW PATIENT ADMISSION RATES.

STATE MEDICAL DIRECTOR ROBERT KRUSE REMINDS IOWANS TO STAY HOME WHEN THEY’RE SICK AND CONSULT THEIR HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS ABOUT VACCINES AND OTHER PREVENTIVE MEASURES AGAINST INFLUENZA AND OTHER RESPIRATORY DISEASES.