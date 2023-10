FORMER MUSKETEER ADAM JOHNSON DIES IN ON ICE ACCIDENT

FORMER SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS HOCKEY PLAYER ADAM JOHNSON DIED SATURDAY NIGHT AFTER BEING INJURED IN AN ON ICE ACCIDENT WHILE PLAYING IN A GAME IN ENGLAND.

THE 29-YEAR-OLD JOHNSON WAS INJURED WHEN HE TOOK A SKATE BLADE TO THE NECK AFTER A COLLISION WITH AN OPPOSING PLAYER WHILE PLAYING FOR THE NOTTINGHAM PANTHERS.

THE HIBBING, MINNESOTA NATIVE PLAYED FOR THE MUSKETEERS FROM 2013 TO 2015 AND AMASSED 117 POINTS.

HE LED THE MUSKIES IN SCORING DURING HIS FINAL SEASON AS AN ALTERNATE CAPTAIN WITH 71 POINTS, AND WAS NAMED TO THEIR ALL-DECADE TEAM DURING ITS 50TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON.

JOHNSON SIGNED WITH THE PITTSBURGH PENGUINS WHILE PLAYING IN COLLEGE WITH MINNESOTA-DULUTH AND PLAYED 13 GAMES WITH THE PENGUINS AND OVER 250 GAMES WITH THEIR MINOR LEAGUE AFFILIATE.

MUSKETEERS CEO TRAVIS MORGAN SAID, “FROM BILLETS TO FANS TO COACHES, EVERYONE LIKED ADAM. OUR ORGANIZATION IS BETTER BECAUSE ADAM JOHNSON WAS IN IT.

MORGAN SAYS THE MUSKETEERS WILL BE TAKING STEPS TO HONOR HIM THE REST OF THE SEASON.”

Photo courtesy SC Musketeers