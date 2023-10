TWO WOMEN CHARGED IN DEATH OF FAMILY MEMBER

A SIOUX CITY WOMAN IS DEAD AND TWO OTHERS ARE IN CUSTODY CHARGED IN HER DEATH FOLLOWING AN INCIDENT IN THE EAST END OF THE DOWNTOWN HISTORIC DISTRICT THURSDAY NIGHT.

SGT. TOM GILL OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS OFFICERS WERE CALLED TO AN APARTMENT COMPLEX AT 607 VIRGINIA STREET JUST BEFORE MIDNIGHT ON A DISTURBANCE CALL:

MURDER1 OC……..STAB WOUNDS. :21

THE VICTIM WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

THE TWO SUSPECTS WERE LOCATED INSIDE THE APARTMENT AND BROUGHT IN FOR QUESTIONING.

SGT. GILL SAYS ALL THREE WOMEN INVOLVED ARE RELATED:

MURDER2 OC……….BOTH THE SUSPECTS. :16

59-YEAR-OLD ANGELA BINO AND 32-YEAR-OLD JESSICA BINO, BOTH OF SIOUX CITY, HAVE BEEN CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE MURDER.

THEY ARE BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.