DRUG TAKE BACK DAY IS SATURDAY

THIS SATURDAY IS ALSO DRUG TAKE BACK DAY IN SIOUX CITY.

SGT. TOM GILL OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS OFFICERS WILL BE AT SIOUX CITY LOCATIONS WHERE RESIDENTS MAY DROP OFF UNUSED PRESCRIPTION DRUGS FOR DISPOSAL:

GILL SAYS YOU DON’T HAVE TO IDENTIFY YOURSELF WHEN DROPPING OFF THE DRUGS:

AND IF YOU CAN’T MAKE IT SATURDAY BECAUSE OF BAD WEATHER, THE POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS A PERMANENT DISPOSAL BOX IN THEIR LOBBY AT 6TH AND DOUGLAS STREETS.

DRUG TAKE BACK DAY RUNS FROM 10 A.M. UNTIL 2 P.M. AT THE FOUR LOCATIONS.