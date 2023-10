ART CENTER FABRIC CREATION COMES TOGETHER PIECE BY PIECE

NEW YORK ARTIST AMANDA BROWDER IS BACK IN THE SIOUX CITY AREA THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS, GATHERING AND SEWING FABRIC WITH COMMUNITY MEMBERS IN HER EFFORT TO CREATE A MASSIVE CLOTH WORK OF ART TO COVER THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER.

BROWDER IS HOSTING A SERIES OF SEWING DAYS THROUGH NOVEMBER 15TH TO STITCH THE FABRIC TOGETHER:

SEW1 OC……. GILCHRIST BUILDING. :17

BROWDER SAYS YOU DO NOT HAVE TO BE AN EXPERT SEAMSTRESS TO TAKE PART IN THE PROJECT:

SEW2 OC…….OF THIS PROJECT. :24

YOU CAN BRING YOUR OWN SEWING MACHINE OR AMANDA HAS SOME ON HAND FOR THE WORK THAT WILL BE REVEALED NEXT SUMMER AT ARTSPLASH 2024:

SEW3 OC…….THAT MAKING PROCESS. :20

BROWDER SAYS PEOPLE CAN JUST COME AND WATCH TOO, AND IF ANYONE HAS SOME FABRIC TO DONATE, THERE’S CERTAIN THINGS SHE IS LOOKING FOR:

SEW4 OC………ELECTRIFY THE BUILDING. :20

BROWDER WILL BE AT THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER SATURDAY FROM 11 A.M. UNTIL 4 P.M.

YOU MAY FIND HER OTHER SEWING DAYS LISTED ON THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER’S WEBSITE.