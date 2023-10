TWO CHARGED IN YANKTON SCHOOL THREAT

AUTHORITES IN YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA HAVE ARRESTED TWO PEOPLE FOR ALLEGEDLY MAKING A THREAT AGAINST THE SCHOOL DISTRICT WEDNESDAY MORNING.

A TIP REGARDING THE THREAT WAS RECEIVED THURSDAY BY THE YANKTON POLICE DEPARTMENT SCHOOL

RESOURCE OFFICER, WHO WITH THE HELP OF SCHOOL DISTRICT STAFF WERE ABLE TO IDENTIFY TWO SUSPECTS.

18-YEAR-OLD HELEN GONZALEZ MOYA AND A JUVENILE FEMALE WERE ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AND MAKING A TERRORIST THREAT.

YANKTON POLICE WERE ALSO ASSISTED BY THE YANKTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, SOUTH DAKOTA GAME FISH AND PARKS, AND THE SOUTH DAKOTA FUSION CENTER.