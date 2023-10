SIOUXLAND UNITED WAY SETS NEW PROGRAM GOALS

THE UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND HAS ANNOUNCED REVISED COMMUNITY IMPACT GOALS AND PRIORITIES AS IT BEGINS A TRANSITION INTO A NEW FUNDING PROCESS THAT WILL BEGIN NEXT YEAR.

UNITED WAY PRESIDENT HEATHER HENNINGS SAYS THEY ARE TRANSITIONING TO AN OPEN FUNDING MODEL FOR LOCAL NON-PROFITS THAT HAVE PROGRAMS THAT MEET EITHER OF THE UNITED WAY’S MAIN FOCUS AREAS AND GOALS:

THIS COMES AFTER THE UNITED WAY ANNOUNCED IN MAY OF 2022 THE NEW APPROACH TO FUNDING PROGRAMS TO PROVIDES FLEXIBILITY TO RESPOND TO THE CHANGING NEEDS OF SIOUXLAND.

THE FIVE GOALS ARE ACCESS TO MENTAL HEALTH AND ADDICTION RESOURCES, HELPING ADULT LEARNERS TO BE EMPLOYABLE AND DEPENDENT, BEHAVIORS TO IMPROVE PEOPLE’S HEALTH AND SAFETY, ACCESS TO CHILDCARE AND EARLY LEARNING, AND HELPING YOUTH ACHIEVE SCHOOL READINESS ACADEMICALLY, SOCIALLY AND EMOTIONALLY.

HENNINGS SAYS THE NEW PROCESS ALLOWS FOR A TRANSITION PERIOD FOR BOTH CURRENT PROGRAMS AND NEW PROGRAMS TO APPLY FOR FUNDING, AND CURRENT PROGRAMS WILL CONTINUE TO RECEIVE THEIR FUNDING THROUGH JUNE OF 2025:

THE TIMELINE FOR IMPLEMENTING THE FUNDING PROCESS AND GOALS WILL BEGIN WITH A LETTER OF INTENT WHICH NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS WILL BE REQUIRED TO SUBMIT IN FEBRUARY OF 2024.

ORGANIZATIONS WHO PASS WILL BE INVITED TO COMPLETE A FULL APPLICATION BY JUNE OF 2024, WITH AWARDS BEING DETERMINED BY FALL 2024 AND NEW FUNDING STARTING JULY OF 2025.