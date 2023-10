NO TRICK, FREE COMIC BOOKS FOR HALLOWEEN

HALLOWEEN IS ALMOST HERE AND THIS SATURDAY ACME COMICS IS HOSTING A FREE COMIC BOOK DAY TO GET YOUR TRICK OR TREATING OFF TO A GREAT START.

KEVIN MCGARRY OF ACME SAYS THERE’S SEVERAL COMICS AVAILABLE FOR READERS OF ANY AGE:

ACME4 OC……START READING. :22

AND IF YOU ARE A GHOSTBUSTERS OR STAR WARS FAN, MCGARRY SAYS YOU WILL HAVE SOME FUN WITH THEM:

ACME5 OC……… PARKING LOT AGAIN. :13

MCGARRY SAYS THE GHOSTBUSTERS ARE ENJOYING A RESURGENCE OF POPULARITY, AND HE IS HAVING FUN BEING ONE:

ACME6 OC………ABOUT GHOSTBUSTERS TOO. :17

THE EVENT RUNS SATURDAY FROM 11 A.M. UNTIL 3 P.M.