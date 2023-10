LOCAL CHURCHES GREAT SHOE GIVEAWAY HELPS ELEMENTARY AGE CHILDREN

CHILDREN AT SOME LOCAL SCHOOLS RECEIVED A NEW PAIR OF SHOES THURSDAY THANKS TO SOME SIOUX CITY CHURCHES.

PASTOR NOAH RUPPERT, SENIOR PASTOR AT MORNINGSIDE LUTHERAN CHURCH SAYS THE “GREAT SHOE GIVEAWAY” PROVIDED NEW SHOES AND SOCKS FOR CHILDREN AT MORNINGSIDE ELEMENTARY, ST. PAUL’S LUTHERAN SCHOOL, AND REDEEMER LUTHERAN’S PRESCHOOL AND KINDERCOTTAGE PROGRAMS THURSDAY, AND OTHER SCHOOLS THIS WEEK:

HE SAYS FOR SOME OF THE CHILDREN, IT’S THEIR ONLY PAIR OF NEW SHOES THIS YEAR:

PASTOR RUPPERT SAYS MORNINGSIDE AREA CHURCHES HAVE PARTNERED UP FOR THE EFFORT, INCLUDING RAISING THE MONEY TO PURCHASE THE SHOES THAT ARE GIVEN TO THE SCHOOL CHILDREN:

AROUND 30 VOLUNTEERS FROM THE VARIOUS CHURCHES HELPED FIT THE SHOES ON THE CHILDREN AT THE EVENT.