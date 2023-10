HERE’S WHERE TO PARK FOR TRUMP RALLY

THE ORPHEUM THEATER AND DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY IS GETTING READY FOR SUNDAY’S CAMPAIGN RALLY BY DONALD TRUMP.

THE FORMER PRESIDENT WILL SPEAK AT 3 P.M. ON SUNDAY, WITH THE ORPHEUM DOORS OPENING AT NOON.

THE EVENT IS FREE TO ATTEND, BUT YOU MUST REGISTER THROUGH TRUMP’S CAMAPIGN WEBSITE AHEAD OF TIME.

THE CITY AND ORPHEUM WILL BE ENHANCING SECURITY BEFORE AND DURING THE EVENT, IN WHICH 2500 PEOPLE ARE EXPECTED TO ATTEND.

THE MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. GROUND TRANSPORTATION CENTER WILL BE CLOSED TO ALL PUBLIC PARKING ON

SUNDAY FROM 9:00 A.M. THROUGH 4:30 P.M., INCLUDING SKYWALK ACCESS.

THE CLOSURE IS AT THE DIRECTION OF THE U.S. SECRET SERVICE.

FREE PUBLIC PARKING WILL BE AVAILABLE AT THE RIVER’S LANDING PARKING RAMP AT 419 DOUGLAS STREET, THE DISCOVERY PARKING RAMP AT 419 JONES AND THE HERITAGE PARKING RAMP AT 312 JACKSON STREET.

SKYWALK ACCESS WILL BE OPEN FROM THE HERITAGE, RIVER’S LANDING, AND DISCOVERY PARKING RAMPS.

THE WILBUR AALFS DOWNTOWN PUBLIC LIBRARY WILL BE CLOSED ON SUNDAY WITH FREE PUBLIC PARKING AVAILABLE IN THEIR PARKING LOT.

THERE’S ALSO FREE PARKING ON MANY DOWNTOWN STREETS.

File photo