GRASSLEY SUBMITS BILL TARGETING RETAIL MOB CRIME OFFENDERS

YOU’VE LIKELY SEEN SECURITY CAMERA FOOTAGE ON THE T-V NEWS WHERE COORDINATED MOBS OF A DOZEN OR MORE PEOPLE SWARM A STORE, SMASH DISPLAYS, STEAL ARMLOADS OF MERCHANDISE, THEN BOLT FOR THE EXIT.

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS WE’RE SEEING A DRAMATIC RISE IN THIS BRAND OF ORGANIZED RETAIL CRIME AND HE’S INTRODUCING LEGISLATION TO TARGET THIS TYPE OF THEFT RING.

FEN1 OC….IT’S FENCED :17

A FEDERAL REPORT SAYS ORGANIZED RETAIL CRIME COSTS RETAILERS SOME 720-THOUSAND DOLLARS FOR EVERY BILLION DOLLARS IN SALES — A RISE OF 50-PERCENT SINCE 2015.

WHILE THE THEFTS THEMSELVES CAN TAKE A SERIOUS BITE OUT OF AN INDIVIDUAL STORE’S BOTTOM LINE, GRASSLEY SAYS THE LARGE SUMS OF MONEY BEING GENERATED WHEN THE STOLEN GOODS ARE FENCED ARE OFTEN GOING OVERSEAS.

FEN2 OC….THE CARTELS :17

GRASSLEY IS CO-SPONSORING THE BIPARTISAN, BICAMERAL COMBATING ORGANIZED RETAIL CRIME ACT, WHICH WOULD CREATE AN ORGANIZED RETAIL CRIME COORDINATION CENTER TO ENSURE RESOURCES AND INFORMATION-SHARING WILL BE AVAILABLE ACROSS STATE, FEDERAL AND PRIVATE-SECTOR PARTNERS.

HE SAYS THE LEGISLATION WOULD ALSO SET UP A COORDINATED, MULTI-AGENCY HUB AND NEW TOOLS TO BETTER TARGET THE NETWORKS AND TRENDS DRIVING ORGANIZED RETAIL CRIME.