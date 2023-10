CAREER ACADEMY STUDENTS LEARN TO “STOP THE BLEED”

CONSTRUCTION TRADES STUDENTS IN THE SIOUX CITY CAREER ACADEMY LEARNED HOW TO “STOP THE BLEED” AND OTHER LIFE-SAVING SKILLS WEDNESDAY DURING A HANDS-ON TRAINING SESSION AT THE HARRY HOPKINS CENTER.

BARBARA FITZGERALD , A MERCYONE TRAUMA NURSE, TOLD THE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS THAT THERE ARE BASIC STEPS TO FOLLOW WHEN TRAUMA INJURIES OCCUR ON A JOB SITE:

TEACHER ANTHONY GAUL, WHO IS ALSO THE SGT. BLUFF FIRE CHIEF, SAYS THE STUDENTS ARE LEARNING FIRST AID SKILLS TO HELP ON THE JOB OR AT HOME:

STUDENTS SUCH AS NORTH HIGH SENIOR KATELYNN ADAMS LEARNED HOW TO APPLY TOURNIQUETS AND DEAL WITH PUNCTURE AND OTHER TYPES OF WOUNDS:

AROUND 70 STUDENTS TOOK THE TRAINING COURSE AT THE CAREER ACADEMY BUILDING.