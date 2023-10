VICTIM IDENTIFIED IN NORFOLK CHIMNEY DEATH

POLICE IN NORFOLK, NEBRASKA HAVE IDENTIFIED THE MAN WHOSE BODY WAS FOUND IN A CHIMNEY AT A NORFOLK APARTMENT BUILDING AT 1414 S 3RD STREET LAST THURSDAY.

POLICE SAY 29-YEAR-OLD ZACHARIAH ANDREWS OF NORFOLK WAS IDENTIFIED BY SCARS, MARKS, TATTOOS, AND AN IDENTIFICATION CARD FOUND WITH THE VICTIM.

NORFOLK POLICE SAY THEY ORIGINALLY RECEIVED A CALL FROM ANOTHER RESIDENT OF THE BUILDING ON SEPTEMBER 16TH STATING THAT HE HEARD A MAN YELLING FOR HELP AND THAT IT APPEARED TO BE COMING FROM THE FIRST FLOOR.

TWO OFFICERS RESPONDED AND THE RESIDENT TOLD THEM THERE WAS YELLING FOR THREE TO FOUR MINUTES BEFORE OFFICERS ARRIVED, BUT HE COULD NOT HEAR IT ANYMORE.

ON SEPTEMBER 20TH, A PARKING WARNING WAS PLACED ON ANDREWS’ VEHICLE IN THE 300 BLOCK OF NORTHWESTERN AVENUE AND. A MISSING PERSONS REPORT WAS TAKEN ON OCTOBER 3RD.

ANDREWS WAS LAST SEEN SEPTEMBER 15TH AROUND NOON ON WEST NORFOLK AVENUE.

POLICE HAD REGULAR CONTACT WITH HIS FAMILY SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE INVESTIGATION AND SAY THIS IS AN ONGOING INVESTIGATION.