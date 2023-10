THREAT LOCKS DOWN YANKTON SCHOOLS

THE YANKTON SCHOOL DISTRICT PUT ALL OF ITS SCHOOLS INTO WHAT WAS TERMED A SOFT LOCKDOWN WEDNESDAY MORNING AFTER A THREAT WAS RECEIVED AROUND 8:10 A.M. BY THE YANKTON HIGH SCHOOL.

YANKTON POLICE WERE PRESENT AT ALL SCHOOLS IN THE DISTRICT, AS A PRECAUTION WHILE THE THREAT WAS INVESTIGATED.

THE THREAT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION AS POLICE ARE CONTINUING TO TRACK LEADS AS TO WHO WAS RESPONSIBLE.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THE THREAT AND WHO WOULD LIKE TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS MAY CONTACT YANKTON CRIME STOPPERS AT 605-665-4440.

FOR ALL OTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT YANKTON POLICE AT 605-668-5210.

File photo from Yankton P.D.