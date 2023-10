REYNOLDS GIVES DETAILS OF IOWA SOUTHERN BORDER DUTIES

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS LED A BRIEFING WEDNESDAY TO DISCUSS THE WORK THAT GROUPS OF IOWA NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS AND STATE LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS PERFORMED AT THE SOUTHERN BORDER OF TEXAS AND MEXICO IN AUGUST.

REYNOLDS SAYS IT’S A CRISIS THAT THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HAS IGNORED.

IOWA NATIONAL GUARD ADJUTANT GENERAL STEPHEN OSBORN SAYS HIS SOLDIERS FOUND THEIR TEXAS COUNTERPARTS WERE EXHAUSTED.

THE 109 IOWA NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS THE GOVERNOR DEPLOYED TO TEXAS IN AUGUST WERE INVOLVED IN STOPPING NEARLY THREE-THOUSAND PEOPLE WHO TRIED TO CROSS THE BORDER ILLEGALLY.

IOWA PUBLIC SAFETY COMMISSIONER STEPHEN BAYENS SAYS THE OFFICERS FROM HIS AGENCY WHO VOLUNTEERED TO GO TO TEXAS TELL HIM WHAT THEY SAW WAS INHUMANE.

TWENTY STATE TROOPERS AND NINE SPECIAL AGENTS FROM THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY WORKED ALONGSIDE THE TEXAS HIGHWAY PATROL AND TEXAS CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION DIVISION.

AN IOWA HIGHWAY PATROL PLANE AND TWO PILOTS WHO WERE IN TEXAS DURING AUGUST PROVIDED A 40-THOUSAND FOOT VIEW OF ILLEGAL ACTIVITY AT THE BORDER.

IOWA STATE PATROL CAPTAIN MARK MILLER WAS THEIR SUPERVISOR IN TEXAS.

MILLER SAYS IN ONE CASE, OFFICERS STOPPED A SEMI FOR AN EQUIPMENT VIOLATION.

IT TURNED OUT THE RIG THAT LOOKED LIKE IT WAS HAULING SAND WAS STOLEN.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS SAYS SHE’S USING FEDERAL PANDEMIC RELIEF MONEY TO COVER THE ONE-POINT-NINE MILLION DOLLARS SPENT TO DEPLOY ALL 112 IOWANS TO TEXAS FOR A MONTH.

IT WAS THE SECOND TIME REYNOLDS HAS SENT IOWA LAW ENFORCEMENT TO THE TEXAS BORDER.

Radio Iowa story & photo