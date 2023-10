PART OF SOUTH LAKEPORT TO HAVE HEAD TO HEAD TRAFFIC

TRAFFIC WILL SHIFT TO HEAD-TO-HEAD ON SOUTH LAKEPORT ROAD OVER HIGHWAY 20 THURSDAY.

THE EMERGENCY LANE CLOSURE IS TO FACILITATE BRIDGE BEAM REPLACEMENT WORK REQUIRED DUE TO THE OVERPASS BEING STRUCK BY A COMMERCIAL VEHICLE IN AUGUST.

ACCESS TO THE PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE WALKWAY WILL BE CLOSED THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE PROJECT.

CONSTRUCTION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPLETE ON NOVEMBER 22ND, WEATHER PERMITTING, TO CREATE THE LEAST IMPACT TO TRAFFIC DURING THE HOLIDAY SHOPPING SEASON.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REGARDING THE UPCOMING CLOSURE OF EASTBOUND HIGHWAY 20 UNDER THE SOUTH LAKEPORT OVERPASS WILL BE PROVIDED BY THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION.