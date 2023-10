MRHD DISTRIBUTES OVER $1 MILLION IN MATCHING GRANT FUNDS

MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT DISTRIBUTED ONE-POINT-TWO MILLION DOLLARS IN GRANT FUNDS TO 15 LOCAL SIOUXLAND ORGANIZATIONS WEDNESDAY AS PART OF THEIR ANNUAL IMPACT MATCH GRANT AWARDS CEREMONY.

MRHD’S IMPACT MATCH GRANT PROGRAM OFFERS FUNDING AWARDS FROM $25,000 TO $250,000 FOR 1-YEAR TO SUPPORT A VARIETY OF PROJECTS IN 5 CATEGORIES.

THOSE CATEGORIES INCLUDE EDUCATION, HUMAN AND HEALTH SERVICES, LEISURE, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT,

AND ALSO CIVIC IMPROVEMENT.

AROUND 100 PEOPLE REPRESENTING VARIOUS NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS AND LOCAL GOVERNMENTS ATTENDED THE EVENT AT THE LEWIS & CLARK INTERPRETIVE CENTER.

IN TOTAL, MRHD HAS PROVIDED MORE THAN $50 MILLION IN LOCAL GRANT FUNDING FOR PROJECTS THAT IMPROVE THE QUALITY OF LIFE FOR PEOPLE IN WOODBURY COUNTY SINCE THEIR GRANTS PROGRAM BEGAN IN 1994.