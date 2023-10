KEMP’S DAIRY & HY-VEE DONATE CHOCOLATE MILK TO FOOD BANK

THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND HAS RECEIVED THE SECOND HALF OF A MAJOR DONATION OF MILK FROM KEMP’S DAIRY AND HY-VEE.

JACOB WANDERSCHEID, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND, SAYS THIS TIME THE SHELF-STABLE MILK DONATION FROM THE “GIVING COW” PROGRAM IS CHOCOLATE MILK;

THE FOOD BANK AND THE TWO BUSINESSES HAVE TEAMED UP FOR THE ANNUAL GREAT AMERICAN MILK DRIVE FOR THE PAST 2 YEARS.

WANDERSCHEID THE DONATION OF OVER 49,000 UNITS OF MILK IS JUST IN TIME FOR A BUSY SEASON FOR THE FOOD BANK:

BECAUSE MILK HAS A SHORT SHELF LIFE, THE PRODUCT IS IN HIGH DEMAND FROM AGENCIES THE FOOD BANK SERVES.

JAY JOHNSON IS THE SALES DIRECTOR OF KEMP’S IN LE MARS, WHICH WAS THE FIRST TO USE THE PRODUCT DEVELOPED BY THEIR OWNERS, THE DAIRY FARMER’S OF AMERICA:

WANDERSCHEID SAYS THIS MILK WILL BE SPLIT BETWEEN TWO MAIN EFFORTS;

THE BACKPACK PROGRAM IS FOR 2000 LOCAL SCHOOL CHILDREN TO MAKE SURE THEY RECEIVE NUTRITIOUS FOOD TO TAKE HOME.

MORE THAN 238,000 PEOPLE IN IOWA ARE FACING FOOD INSECURITY EVERY DAY, INCLUDING NEARLY 69,000 CHILDREN.